Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 25,267 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $7,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 12,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

WMB opened at $21.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.62. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.29, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.62%.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

