Arizona State Retirement System Has $6.65 Million Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,664 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 4,076 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $6,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,655 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,403,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 6,067 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 604 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,215 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $7,480,000 after acquiring an additional 10,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $477,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BBY stock opened at $110.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.11. The company has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $124.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

BBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.