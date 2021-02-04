Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,189 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $7,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,691,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,502,839,000 after buying an additional 1,394,785 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,122,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $265,228,000 after buying an additional 241,229 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Valero Energy by 491.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,174,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,035,000 after buying an additional 1,807,291 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,599,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,291,000 after buying an additional 37,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,423,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,657,000 after buying an additional 97,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

NYSE:VLO opened at $60.10 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $86.79. The company has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,002.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

