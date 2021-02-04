Arizona State Retirement System Sells 21,355 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 905,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,355 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.0% of Arizona State Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $115,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $34,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% in the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on JPM. Seaport Global Securities upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Independent Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.16.

NYSE JPM opened at $135.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $142.75. The company has a market capitalization of $411.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

In other news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

