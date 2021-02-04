Arizona State Retirement System Sells 4,952 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,952 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in V.F. were worth $8,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,051,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $706,091,000 after purchasing an additional 177,908 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,804,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $337,540,000 after purchasing an additional 585,392 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,756,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $261,685,000 after purchasing an additional 18,666 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth $162,390,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth $149,309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, OTR Global raised V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.18.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $4,969,714.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,969,237.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $2,129,797.55. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,299 shares of company stock valued at $11,290,112. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC opened at $79.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of -608.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.25. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $45.07 and a 12-month high of $89.68.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.13%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

