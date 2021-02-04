Arizona State Retirement System Trims Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,406 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $8,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $119,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $64.05 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $68.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.04.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.13.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.51 per share, with a total value of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,265. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

