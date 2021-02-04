ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Bought by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 122.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,320 shares during the quarter. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Avestar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 9,867 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF stock traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $173.23. The company had a trading volume of 180,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,663. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $172.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.41 and its 200-day moving average is $123.88.

