Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Lowered to “Sell” at Redburn Partners

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) was downgraded by research analysts at Redburn Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ARKAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Arkema from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arkema from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Arkema from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arkema currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

OTCMKTS:ARKAY opened at $109.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Arkema has a twelve month low of $48.89 and a twelve month high of $119.50. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.43.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Arkema will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arkema

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

