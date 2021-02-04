Arlen Shenkman Sells 673 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Stock

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $89,825.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,471,741.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Arlen Shenkman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of Citrix Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.31, for a total transaction of $83,660.63.

Shares of CTXS opened at $132.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.31 and a 52-week high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.54.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,579,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 135.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 941,166 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $129,542,000 after buying an additional 540,624 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the third quarter worth about $68,581,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 98.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 992,396 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $136,664,000 after buying an additional 492,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the third quarter worth about $51,721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

