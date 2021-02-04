ARMOR Price Hits $1.38 on Top Exchanges (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. During the last week, ARMOR has traded 140.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ARMOR has a total market cap of $15.37 million and approximately $12.36 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARMOR coin can currently be purchased for $1.38 or 0.00003705 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00054109 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.04 or 0.00148051 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 86.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00092424 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00063557 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00241536 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00040740 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,160,250 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi.

ARMOR Coin Trading

