Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Sells 390 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 0.4% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADP. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 200.0% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $168.44. The company had a trading volume of 14,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,643. The company has a market capitalization of $72.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.09. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.84%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.94.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,670.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $6,465,996.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,344 shares of company stock worth $6,947,065. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

