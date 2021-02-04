Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Takes Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,285 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 993 shares of the software company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 1.2% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the software company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,731 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.6% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the software company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 49.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of ADSK stock traded up $4.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $297.09. 18,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,667. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $321.13. The stock has a market cap of $65.33 billion, a PE ratio of 152.53, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $302.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.27.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADSK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Autodesk from $235.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Autodesk from $295.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Autodesk from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.67.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.