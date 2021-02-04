Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.17-2.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.625-8.225 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.97 billion.Arrow Electronics also updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.17-2.33 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $99.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. Arrow Electronics has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $108.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.13.

Several analysts have weighed in on ARW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.44.

In other news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,400 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $201,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107 shares in the company, valued at $8,973.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,625 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $740,715.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,322,010.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,325 shares of company stock worth $1,914,909 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

