Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the December 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ARGTF stock opened at $4.78 on Thursday. Artemis Gold has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $5.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.85.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Artemis Gold in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Artemis Gold in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 39% strategic stake in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

