Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) Stock Price Up 19.5%

Ascential plc (OTCMKTS:AIAPF)’s stock price rose 19.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.66 and last traded at $4.66. Approximately 103 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 17,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.91.

Ascential Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AIAPF)

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Ascential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.