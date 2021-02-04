Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $552.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.18 million. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Shares of ASH stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.23. 110,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,130. Ashland Global has a 1 year low of $38.88 and a 1 year high of $89.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

ASH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ashland Global in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ashland Global from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ashland Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.40.

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $176,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 938 shares in the company, valued at $75,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Ganz sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $193,545.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,524.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,825 shares of company stock worth $695,626 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

