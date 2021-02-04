Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) (LON:AHT) Receives GBX 2,890 Average Target Price from Analysts

Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) (LON:AHT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,890 ($37.76).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank raised Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Get Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) alerts:

LON:AHT traded up GBX 116 ($1.52) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 3,940 ($51.48). 734,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,645. Ashtead Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,010 ($13.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,968 ($51.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,585.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,056.03. The stock has a market cap of £17.70 billion and a PE ratio of 27.79.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a GBX 7.15 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.80%.

Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

See Also: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.