Asiamet Resources Limited (ARS.L) (LON:ARS) Shares Gap Down to $2.60

Shares of Asiamet Resources Limited (ARS.L) (LON:ARS) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.60, but opened at $2.48. Asiamet Resources Limited (ARS.L) shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 20,884,657 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.71. The firm has a market cap of £33.52 million and a P/E ratio of -5.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.98.

About Asiamet Resources Limited (ARS.L) (LON:ARS)

Asiamet Resources Limited engages in exploring and developing mineral properties in Indonesia. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in the BKM copper and BKZ polymetallic projects, which covers an area of 390 square kilometers located in Kalimantan; and 80% interest in the Beutong project covering 100 square kilometers located in Aceh, Sumatra.

