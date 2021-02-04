Aspiriant LLC Acquires 5,009 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 77,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 52,614 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 31,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 21,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 11,709 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,166,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EEM stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.40. 759,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,646,102. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $56.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.59.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

