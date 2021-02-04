Aspiriant LLC Buys 3,758 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,514 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 11,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on BOX in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $961,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,668,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,289,838.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BOX traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.25. 9,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,734,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -40.78 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.76.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.27 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 124.79% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

