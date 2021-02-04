Aspiriant LLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Aspiriant LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,505,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192,617 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 8.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,745,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,289 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,601,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,081,000 after purchasing an additional 52,612 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 9.0% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,182,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,927,000 after purchasing an additional 840,420 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 26.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,432,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,858 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCHW stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.15. The company had a trading volume of 90,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,106,242. The company has a market capitalization of $101.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.54.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 3,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $145,698.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,854.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 22,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $999,160.40. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,275,673 shares of company stock valued at $62,168,634. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

