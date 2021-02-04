Aspiriant LLC Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,702. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $72.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.51.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

