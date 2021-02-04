Aspiriant LLC Has $3.78 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,214 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 197,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,625,000 after buying an additional 12,571 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,142,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,907,775 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.18. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

