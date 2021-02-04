Aspiriant LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 649.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 108,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,278,000 after acquiring an additional 94,429 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,186,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,953,000 after acquiring an additional 64,410 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 747,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,690,000 after acquiring an additional 45,664 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $4,808,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 73,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,970,000 after acquiring an additional 42,949 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $124.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,808. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $126.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.03.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

