Aspiriant LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Aspiriant LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Aspiriant LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Aspiriant LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $15,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,103,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,080,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $941,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 15,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter.

IWB stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $218.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,622. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $120.20 and a 1 year high of $219.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $212.95 and its 200-day moving average is $197.29.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

