Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 300,098 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 2,664.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311,362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,098 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $31,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BBY. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,179,000. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at $593,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 507 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 39,423 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 25,520 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBY opened at $110.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.11. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $124.89. The stock has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.24%.

BBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wedbush raised Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $477,302.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,516.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

