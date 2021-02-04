Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 584,337 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2,112.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 611,999 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 584,337 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Corning were worth $22,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Corning by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 48,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its position in Corning by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 91,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Corning by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 146,488 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,748,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its position in shares of Corning by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 98,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $1,256,471.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,727.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Li Fang sold 3,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $123,883.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $45,606.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GLW. Barclays upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cross Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $36.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.70, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $38.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

