Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys New Position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 756,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,568,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in HollyFrontier by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in HollyFrontier by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 84.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HFC opened at $29.42 on Thursday. HollyFrontier Co. has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $45.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.83.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.13. HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

HFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered HollyFrontier from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Argus lowered HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.15.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

