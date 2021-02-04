Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,672 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,710 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $14,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in FedEx by 73.5% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in FedEx by 227.0% during the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx stock opened at $241.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

