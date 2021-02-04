Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 696.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,420,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,116,349 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $99,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.69.

Shares of XOM opened at $47.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.99. The company has a market capitalization of $200.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $63.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.