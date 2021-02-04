Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 89.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 117,738 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,009,216 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $15,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXPE. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter worth approximately $148,996,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Expedia Group by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,010 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 990,865 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,379,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,094,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $1,491,524.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,376.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,611 shares of company stock worth $1,997,591 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush raised Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday. Benchmark lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.33.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $138.48 on Thursday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $147.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.74.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

