Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 558,486 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 2,262.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 583,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 558,486 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $24,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the third quarter worth $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the third quarter worth $29,000. Mirova bought a new position in Exelon during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Exelon by 88.1% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $42.48 on Thursday. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $50.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.23 and its 200-day moving average is $41.94. The company has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

