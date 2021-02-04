Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 116,838 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 80.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,838 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $34,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% during the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 11.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,500.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,500.00 to $1,565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,323.71.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,188.57, for a total value of $13,490,269.50. Also, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,185.88, for a total transaction of $877,551.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,619 shares of company stock worth $34,208,558. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,194.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,205.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,180.52. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.91 and a 1-year high of $1,297.82. The stock has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.72 by $0.89. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $14.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.