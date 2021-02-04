AssetMark Financial (AMK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect AssetMark Financial to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $107.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.13 million. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. On average, analysts expect AssetMark Financial to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AssetMark Financial stock opened at $22.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,147.93 and a beta of 1.23. AssetMark Financial has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $34.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist started coverage on AssetMark Financial in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

In related news, EVP Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 4,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $95,399.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 378,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,022.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 13,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $328,312.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,656,295.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 188,794 shares of company stock worth $4,581,731. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

