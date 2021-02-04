AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) COO Carrie E. Hansen Sells 16,561 Shares

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 16,561 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $401,438.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 214,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,210,751.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AssetMark Financial stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.39. The stock had a trading volume of 121,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,973. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -1,218.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $34.02.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $107.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.13 million. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 2.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in AssetMark Financial by 175.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 152,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 97,217 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AssetMark Financial by 14.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AssetMark Financial by 12.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 649,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,130,000 after purchasing an additional 71,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in AssetMark Financial by 13.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 736,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,004,000 after purchasing an additional 86,981 shares in the last quarter. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AssetMark Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

