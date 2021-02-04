Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Astronics Corporation is a manufacturer of specialized lighting and electronics for the cockpit, cabin and exteriors of military, commercial transport and private business jet aircraft. A major lighting and electronics supplier to the aircraft industry, its strategy is to expand from a components and subsystems supplier to an aircraft lighting systems integrator, increasing the value and content it provides to various aircraft platforms. Luminescent Systems Inc. is Astronics’ primary operating subsidiary which produces its aerospace and defense products. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised shares of Astronics from a sell rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. CJS Securities raised shares of Astronics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Astronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Astronics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.75.

ATRO opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $419.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.18. Astronics has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $27.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Astronics by 156.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Astronics by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Astronics by 34.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 58,846 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Astronics by 6.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 236,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 14,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Astronics by 50.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

