Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,100 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the December 31st total of 86,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Astrotech stock opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.09. Astrotech has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $7.75. The company has a market capitalization of $42.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of -0.78.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 1,332.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,607.31%.

Astrotech Company Profile

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, 1st Detect Corporation and AgLAB Inc The 1st Detect Corporation segment manufactures explosives and narcotics trace detectors for use at airports, secured facilities, and borders.

