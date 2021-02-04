Atheios One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.00 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 4th. During the last week, Atheios has traded up 13.8% against the dollar. One Atheios token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Atheios has a total market capitalization of $14,030.41 and approximately $5.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,446.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,641.92 or 0.04384643 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.69 or 0.00394406 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $425.45 or 0.01136129 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 45.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $179.13 or 0.00478346 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.17 or 0.00406374 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003693 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.33 or 0.00246570 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00020594 BTC.

Atheios Token Profile

Atheios is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 40,521,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,465,363 tokens. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

Atheios can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

