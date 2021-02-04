Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Athersys, Inc., a late stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused primarily on treating critical care indications neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, pulmonary and other conditions. The company’s lead platform product is MultiStem cell therapy, an off the shelf allogeneic stem cell product currently in Phase 3 clinical development for treating ischemic stroke. Based on promising Phase 2 results, this program has received Fast Track and RMAT (equivalent to Breakthrough Therapy for regenerative medicine treatments) designations from the FDA, as well as similar designations in Japan. The company also has an ongoing Phase II clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; a planned Phase II for trauma (supported by the DOD). “

Several other analysts also recently commented on ATHX. Dawson James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Athersys in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Athersys in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $517.97 million, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of -1.54. Athersys has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $4.38.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Athersys will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $40,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 477,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATHX. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Athersys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Athersys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Athersys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Athersys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Athersys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 27.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

