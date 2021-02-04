Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $53.33 and last traded at $51.43, with a volume of 2792 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.11.

The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.68. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 47.96%. The firm had revenue of $511.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Atkore International Group’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ATKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Atkore International Group from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Atkore International Group from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Atkore International Group news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $1,394,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,222.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 38,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $1,366,779.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,004,422.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,435 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,874 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATKR. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Atkore International Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 79,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Atkore International Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Atkore International Group by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Atkore International Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 171,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Atkore International Group Company Profile (NYSE:ATKR)

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

