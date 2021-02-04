Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Acquires Shares of 87,144 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 87,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,426,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,071,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,370,000 after buying an additional 2,866,404 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,807,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,377,000 after purchasing an additional 116,328 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,519,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,769,000 after purchasing an additional 205,454 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 76.5% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,114,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,393,000 after purchasing an additional 916,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,079,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,650,000 after purchasing an additional 145,419 shares during the period.

Shares of JPST traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,576,674 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.80.

