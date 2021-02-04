Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Buys 936 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,508 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in American Express by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,789 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in American Express by 0.3% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 98,762 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $9,901,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.9% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,288 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 73.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, 140166 cut American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.38.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP traded up $4.33 on Thursday, hitting $124.77. The company had a trading volume of 105,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,479,133. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.04.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

