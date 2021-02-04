Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $2.48 Million Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp reduced its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UDR by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 100,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Seeyond increased its stake in shares of UDR by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 19,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of UDR by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UDR stock traded up $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $40.02. The stock had a trading volume of 23,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.12 and a 200 day moving average of $36.16. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $51.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. UDR’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

Several research firms have weighed in on UDR. Evercore ISI raised shares of UDR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on UDR from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UDR in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.86.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,792,201. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $4,657,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,251,226 shares in the company, valued at $48,560,081.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

