Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $2.81 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp cut its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 125.0% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.08.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total value of $468,183.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.12, for a total value of $1,452,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,368,940 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock stock traded up $7.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $731.58. The stock had a trading volume of 11,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,441. The company has a 50-day moving average of $723.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $641.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $788.00. The company has a market cap of $111.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.93%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

