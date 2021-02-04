Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 1,075 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp decreased its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,260 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Masco by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Masco by 429.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 335,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,522,000 after buying an additional 272,537 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Masco by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 316,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,361,000 after buying an additional 52,082 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Masco by 8.2% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 78,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Masco by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

In other news, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 2,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $123,692.94. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.06. The company had a trading volume of 22,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,714. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. Masco Co. has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $60.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

MAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays downgraded Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Masco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.76.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.