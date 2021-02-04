Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 2,834 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp trimmed its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,834 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $1.85 on Thursday, hitting $72.43. 189,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,094,218. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

