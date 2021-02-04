Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ATCO has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Atlas from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Atlas from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Atlas from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

Shares of NYSE ATCO opened at $11.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. Atlas has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $12.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.11 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 21.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATCO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Atlas in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Atlas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Atlas in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in Atlas by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atlas in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. 52.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

