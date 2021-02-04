Atlas Protocol (ATP) Trading Up 6.7% Over Last 7 Days

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Atlas Protocol has a total market cap of $3.32 million and approximately $264,398.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atlas Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded up 6.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00054395 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.90 or 0.00148484 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 85.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00091927 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00063957 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.81 or 0.00242890 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00040749 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Token Profile

Atlas Protocol was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io. The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

