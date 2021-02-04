Atlas Venture Advisors Inc. Has $48.96 Million Stock Holdings in Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Atlas Venture Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,656,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,176,603 shares during the quarter. Translate Bio comprises 11.0% of Atlas Venture Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Atlas Venture Advisors Inc. owned approximately 3.57% of Translate Bio worth $48,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TBIO. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Translate Bio during the third quarter worth $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Translate Bio during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Translate Bio by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 56,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $1,441,668.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBIO traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.83. The company had a trading volume of 8,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,100. Translate Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $28.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.51.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.97 million. Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 27.54% and a negative net margin of 70.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Translate Bio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Translate Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.88.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

