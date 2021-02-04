Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.90-5.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.03. Atmos Energy also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 4.90-5.10 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Atmos Energy from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.93.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.22. The stock had a trading volume of 25,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.54. Atmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $77.92 and a fifty-two week high of $121.08.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $914.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.11 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

In related news, Director Richard A. Sampson bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $48,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

